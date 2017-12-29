MP asks for hospital update

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP asked for an update on the call-in of the decision to close Rothbury’s inpatient beds in Parliament last week.

Mrs Trevelyan said: “It was done on the premise of underuse, but local sources continue to indicate that it was due to a shortage of nurses at our excellent Northumbria A&E hospital. Following a passionate campaign led by Katie Scott and the Save Rothbury Community Hospital supporters, Northumberland County Council has referred the decision to the Secretary of State for review. I would be grateful if he could update the House on the timescale for a decision.”

Health Minister Philip Dunne confirmed a request had been received from the council’s health and wellbeing scrutiny committee, adding: “I understand that officials have reverted to the committee to clarify the terms of the referral. Once that has come through to the Department, I am sure that the review will take place.”