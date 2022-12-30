Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.

There’s a cost of living crisis and a squeeze on household incomes, the problems in transport and our public services, and a failure to hit targets whether it be in the NHS or tackling the asylum backlog.

Unsurprising then, that there is a growing belief that nothing really works any more.

Ministers usually say it’s someone else’s fault or beyond their control. But it’s not beyond the wit of a government to govern properly – it is after all their job.

Yet their to-do list gets longer and longer – even with an 80-seat majority, the government still seems too reluctant or too weak to govern.

2023 ought to be the year we find out whether it’s time to move forward or more of the same.

The people I meet and hear from across our local communities do not lack resilience; nor do they lack ambition.

They may feel worn down and worry about rising bills but they work hard, pay their taxes and want what is best for their children. They do their bit.

Amongst them and added to them is a whole army people who through their voluntary efforts in food banks, clothing banks and now warm banks are determined to help their neighbours.

Ministers praise people’s resilience but resilience isn’t progress – it’s standing still. So come on Prime Minister. 2023 is time to step up or frankly step out.