Moves to improve mobile coverage in rural areas welcomed

New measures designed to compel mobile network operators to improve coverage in rural areas have been welcomed.

Under changes to the plans for Ofcom’s auction of the new 700Mhz spectrum, the winning mobile network operators will now have to provide coverage from at least 500 new mobile mast stations in rural areas.

The CLA has been calling for greater rural investment from the mobile operators.

Deputy president Mark Bridgeman said: “Progress in rolling out 4G to the countryside has been painfully slow but Ofcom’s changes to the 700Mhz spectrum auction set out a path for the genuine and significant improvements that are so crucial to unlocking the potential of the countryside. This is more important now than ever, as rural businesses prepare for the challenges and opportunities of Brexit.”