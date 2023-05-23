Mountain rescue teams join police in search for man in rural Northumberland
Emergency services were called to search for a vulnerable man who had potentially sustained a lower leg injury in the Northumberland hills.
Northumbria Police were joined by mountain rescue teams in a search north east of Harbottle on Monday night around 9pm.
A foot and vehicle search was carried out, while the National Police Air Service was called to fly over the area. North East Ambulance Service also attended.
The man was found safe and well by a police officer on the road towards Rothbury.