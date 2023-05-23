News you can trust since 1854
Mountain rescue teams join police in search for man in rural Northumberland

Emergency services were called to search for a vulnerable man who had potentially sustained a lower leg injury in the Northumberland hills.
By Ian Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Northumbria Police were joined by mountain rescue teams in a search north east of Harbottle on Monday night around 9pm.

A foot and vehicle search was carried out, while the National Police Air Service was called to fly over the area. North East Ambulance Service also attended.

The man was found safe and well by a police officer on the road towards Rothbury.

Rescue teams at the scene. Picture: NNPMRTRescue teams at the scene. Picture: NNPMRT
Rescue teams at the scene. Picture: NNPMRT
