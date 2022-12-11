Volunteers from the North of Tyne and Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Teams were called to the aid of a 14-year-old who suffered an injury at Acomb, near Hexham, on Saturday, December 10.

Confirming details of the incident on its social media channels, the North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team said: “We were called out by North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust to help a young casualty in a canoeing accident. A well-organised group had been canoeing down the rapids at Acomb when a 14-year-old became dislodged from their boat and got their foot stuck in rocks, causing a painful injury.”

The teams worked together to transport the injured youngster from near the river to safety, and then on to hospital.

A statement from the North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team added: “We wish the casualty a speedy recovery and hope that they’re back out enjoying adventures again soon.”

The teams were called to a canoeing accident in Acomb, Northumberland, on Saturday, December 10. Picture: North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team.

