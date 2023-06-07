The rider is described as having serious but not-life-threatening injuries following the crash near Warkworth.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm yesterday (Wednesday), we received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A1068 near Warkworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended the scene, and the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with injuries described to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

The A1068 near Warkworth.