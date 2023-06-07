News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on A1068 near Warkworth

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision on the A1068 in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST

The rider is described as having serious but not-life-threatening injuries following the crash near Warkworth.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm yesterday (Wednesday), we received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A1068 near Warkworth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the scene, and the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with injuries described to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

The A1068 near Warkworth.The A1068 near Warkworth.
The A1068 near Warkworth.
Most Popular

“The road was closed in both directions, however re-opened just after 6.30pm.”

Related topics:MotorcyclistWarkworthNorthumberlandNorthumbria PoliceEmergency services