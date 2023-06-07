Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on A1068 near Warkworth
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision on the A1068 in Northumberland.
The rider is described as having serious but not-life-threatening injuries following the crash near Warkworth.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm yesterday (Wednesday), we received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A1068 near Warkworth.
“Emergency services attended the scene, and the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with injuries described to be serious, but non-life-threatening.
“The road was closed in both directions, however re-opened just after 6.30pm.”