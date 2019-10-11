Motorcyclist rescued from rising tide on Holy Island Causeway
Coastguard, RNLI and Ambulance services were sent to Holy Island when a motorcylist came off his bike at the causeway.
At 1.07pm on Thursday, October 10, Coastguard received a report of a motorcyclist who had come off his motorbike at the Holy Island Causeway. He was surrounded by the rising tide in the area.
Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat was launched and sent to the scene at around 1.15pm.
When it was half way to the scene, further reports were received that the motorcyclist, who had travelled from the Island, had finally come ashore on the mainland side at Beal.
A spokesperson for Seahouses RNLI Lifeboat said: “He had reportedly been reluctant to leave his bike with personal effects in the panniers, with water flowing over the handle bars. It appears he had hit a section of water, where the bike’s engine had cut out and he had fallen from the machine.”
He was then met by local coastguard teams from Seahouses and Berwick, as well as an ambulance at the scene, following numerous 999 calls from the public who had witnessed the incident.
The North East Ambulance Service confirmed to the Gazette that the motorcyclist suffered no injuries as a result of the incident.
A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: “We we’re called at 1.20pm. We sent an ambulance to the patient who was exhausted and wet. He was then taken to a local hotel after being checked over.”
The Inshore Lifeboat was returned to the station at around 1.55pm. High tide at Holy Island was 2.03pm.