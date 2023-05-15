The incident happened around 6pm on Saturday between Knowesgate and Otterburn.

It was reported that the red Honda motorcycle had been travelling northbound when – for reasons yet to be established – it has collided with nearby street furniture on the road.

Emergency services attended and the male rider – aged 58 – had suffered life-threatening injuries and sadly passed away.

News from Northumbria Police.

The man’s next of kin has been informed and they are currently being supported by officers at this difficult time.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours.

An investigation was launched by the Force’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and officers have appealed to the public for information.

A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but officers are now asking anyone else who is yet to come forward to get in touch with police.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has sadly led to the death of a man.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones at this devastating time, and we will continue to support them in every way we can.

“An investigation has been launched, and we are committed to establish the full circumstances leading up to the collision, and speak to anyone who may have information that could assist.

“We are especially keen to hear from any passing motorists or witnesses who might have saw what happened, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Your information and support could prove key as part of our investigation.”

It was the second fatal accident involving a motorcyclist in Northumberland in two days. A 54-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on Sheepwash Road, near Ashington, on Friday morning.