Motorcyclist fighting for his life in hospital after serious crash in Northumberland town
A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering critical injuries in a serious crash in a Northumberland town.
Emergency services attended the scene and a 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.
Police are now appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with critical injuries following a serious collision.
The incident happened at 12.15pm on Monday, July 29, when a black motorbike was travelling on Front Street, Bedlington away from the Red Lion roundabout.
The vehicle has come off the road and hit a tree outside the Grapes pub before colliding with another vehicle. The road was closed for several hours.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen the collision or has dash-cam footage of the area.
Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is a serious collision that has left a man with life-threatening injuries.
“Specialist officers are supporting his family while we carry out our investigation into the circumstances around the incident.
“We have already conducted a number of enquiries but now we are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch.
“If you saw what happened, or if you have any dash-cam that may have captured what happened, then please contact police.”
Call 101 quoting log 509 29/07/19 or reporting online on the Northumbria Police website. You can also email 510@northumbria.pnn.police.uk