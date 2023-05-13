The crash happened around 9.55am on Friday, near to the junction with Bothal Bank.

It was reported that the red Honda motorcycle had been travelling northbound when – for reasons yet to be established – it has collided with nearby street furniture on the road.

Emergency services attended and the male rider – aged 54 – had suffered life-threatening injuries and sadly passed away.

News from Northumbria Police.

The man’s next of kin has been informed and they are currently being supported by officers at this difficult time.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.

An investigation was launched by the Force’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and officers have appealed to the public for information.

A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but officers are now asking anyone else who is yet to come forward to get in touch with police.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Sergeant Ben Rutherford, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an devastating incident which has sadly resulted in the death of a man.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones while they try to process what has happened.

“An investigation is ongoing and we are determined to establish the full circumstances leading up to the collision, and speak to anyone who may have information that could help us.

“This happened in a busy location during the daytime – and we would like to hear from any motorists or witnesses who might have saw what happened, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Your information, no matter how small it might seem, could prove vital during our enquiries.”

