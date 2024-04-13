Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police has launched an investigation into the crash, which occurred on the B1340 near to Christon Bank at 1.20pm on Saturday, April 13.

The incident involved a Yamaha motorbike and a Fiat 500 car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorbike rider, a man aged 34, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after emergency services arrived. His next of kin have been informed.

The crash occurred on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

The female driver of the Fiat was taken to hospital with minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who has sadly died.

“We will offer them any support we can at this extremely difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Parnaby added: “We would ask that anyone with information regarding the collision or those who saw what happened in the moments leading up to it contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from those who have dashcam footage that could assist our investigation.”