A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash in Northumberland.

The crash, involving two cars and the motorbike, occurred just after midday on Friday, May 17 on the southbound carriageway of the A19, near Moor Farm Roundabout.

The motorbike rider, a 62-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. He died on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 21 as a result of his injuries.

Northumbria Police said it was supporting the man’s family and that it is conducting an investigation into the crash.

Northumbria Police confirmed that the motorcyclist involved has died. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

The drivers of the two cars involved remained at the scene to assist police officers with their enquiries.

The road was closed again on Monday night by Northumbria Police to allow for further investigation of the scene.

The force has appealed for anybody with information that could help their investigation to get in contact with them.

Sergeant Dave Roberts of Northumbria Police’s roads policing unit said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly lost his life, and all of our thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to support them in any way we can.

“A full investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of this collision, and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to contact us.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove vital in helping us ascertain exactly what took place.”