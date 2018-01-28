Motor dealer is shortlisted for top award

The managing director of a family-run car dealership has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry prize.

William Blackshaw, dealer principal at Northumberland-based Blackshaws, is in the running to be crowned Dealer Principal/General Manager of the Year, in the AM Awards 2018.

The Awards are described as UK motor retail’s most credible accolades and will acknowledge high achievers across 23 categories.

The ceremony will be held at the ICC in Birmingham on Thursday, February 8. The event will be presented by BBC Breakfast’s Steph McGovern, with entertainment from comedian Lee Nelson.

Having come through the judging process, William is a shortlisted finalist alongside three other contenders: Darren Bradford, of Drayton Kia; Neil Hodgson, from Perrys Worksop; and Robin Luscombe, of Luscombe Motors.

The Dealer Principal/General Manager of the Year category is sponsored by Perfect Placement Automotive Recruitment.

William said: “I am really pleased to be shortlisted as a finalist; to win the award would be amazing, but there are some very experienced and strong contenders also up for it. Most importantly though is my gratitude and thanks to my wife, family and staff for their continued support to me over the years.

“The awards ceremony should be a great night, regardless of the outcome.”

Blackshaws is a fourth-generation family-owned franchised car dealer with a long heritage dating right the way back to 1919.

It has two sites, a Nissan and Suzuki dealership at Lionheart Enterprise Park, Alnwick, and a Mitsubishi dealership, at Coopies Lane Industrial Estate, in Morpeth.

