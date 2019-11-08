Mothercare closing down sale: huge discounts on all stock as 79 UK stores prepare to shut

The chain recently entered into administration, and with all remaining stores across the UK preparing to close down, all stock has now been heavily discounted.

All stock must go

Customers will be able to find a wide range of discounts, as all stock must go before the stores close.

Mothercare has launched a huge closing down sale, as it’s 79 UK stores get ready to permanently shut.

The website is expected to remain live until further notice, and discounts will be available as long as the online store is live. However, popular items and ranges, both available online and in store, may quickly sell out.

Product warranties or guarantees will remain valid, but customers are being encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible, and they are no longer available to purchase.

Sale excludes concessions, milk, food & medicines and third party gift cards.

Reduced sales

Earlier this year, the company sold the Early Learning Centre toy brand to The Entertainer for £13.5 million, in an attempt to keep the UK business going.

A collapse in sales saw Mothercare cut its UK store numbers from 134 down to 79.

Last year, the business, which has been unprofitable for over 10 years, dropped to a £36.3 million loss under a company voluntary arrangement (CVA). Online sales also dropped by 16.3 per cent earlier in the year.

A spokesperson for Mothercare said, “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

“Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping.