Morwick picks up a host of farming awards

A farming family picked up a host of awards at a prestigious competititon.

The Howie family, who have farmed at Morwick since 1945, won five of the major awards at the Northumbria Holstein Breeders Club Herds competition.

James Ogilvie, from Morwick Holsteins, receives the Herdsperson of The Year award from Bruce Jobson.

The contest, open to all-breeds, attracted entrants from Northumberland, Durham and Cleveland, and was judged by

international cattle breeding expert Bruce Jobson.

Morwick Holsteins, Ayrshires and Jerseys was awarded the Large Herds trophy as well as Top Herd on Production. The Howie family also took Cow on Inspection; Heifer on

Inspection and Heifer on Combined Production and Inspection with Morwick Ruth 158; Morwick Marsha 11 and Morwick Pepper Sandy, respectively.

James Ogilvie, of Morwick Holsteins, received the Herdsperson of The Year award.

Mr Jobson said the standard of animals in all the classes was extremely high.

He presented the awards at the January meeting of the Northumberland Holstein Breeders Club.

He said: “It was an honour to judge the 2018 competition. The classes were extremely competitive and the margins between the individual animals, and between competing herds, was very slight. All the owners and staff should be congratulated on the high standard of animals put forward in the various competition categories.”