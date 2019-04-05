Morrisons eggs on Masonic bikers

Morrisons in Alnwick has donated an eggs-traordinary amount of Easter eggs to the Northumberland Chapter of the Widows Son’s Masonic Bikers Association, who will deliver them to special schools in time for Easter.

Around 30 bikers will tour Northumberland, North Tyneside and Newcastle, delivering more than 600 Easter eggs to schools and care homes, which have been donated by supermarkets, individual Freemasons and Masonic lodges in the Province of Northumberland.

Widows Sons secretary Tom Stewart said: “I must thank the community team at Morrisons in Alnwick for their kind donation which will enable us to put a smile on the faces of a lot of people this Easter.”