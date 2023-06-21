News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Morpeth is the most stylish place to live in Northumberland, according to a new survey

Morpeth is the most stylish place to live in Northumberland, according to a new survey
By Jules StensonContributor
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:07 BST

The historic market town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the UK’s most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place was Seahouses, Hexham was third, Bamburgh was fourth, and Warkworth was fifth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery and their popularity with artists and as a filming location.

Morpeth.Morpeth.
Morpeth.
Most Popular

Morpeth has been used as a TV location countless times on productions including recently with the ITV drama Vera.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people with panels in each county including Northumberland.

Morpeth came second on the national list which was topped by Lavenham in Suffolk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They sauy that ‘bustling, historic Morpeth… combines traditional market town-charm with stylish high streets, modern shopping centres and upscale bars.

‘Quaint, cobbled streets, quirky farmers’ markets and classic general markets give the town an irresistible antiquity and showcase its unique heritage and beauty.’

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Morpeth is the most stylish place to live in Northumberland.

“Any of the Northumberland locations voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish county, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.

“Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out Northumberland's most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there.

“That same sense of style is true with furniture and having a good eye for the right piece for your home is far more important than how much money you have to spend.”

Furniturebox provides a choice of premium furniture representing value, quality and style with the very best contemporary and modern designs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was founded by former school friends Monty George and Dan Beckles, both aged 25, seven years ago and is already a rival to Dunelm, Habitat and Ikea as one of the UK’s leading furniture brands.

Related topics:MorpethNorthumberlandWarkworthBamburghSeahouses