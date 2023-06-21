The historic market town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the UK’s most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place was Seahouses, Hexham was third, Bamburgh was fourth, and Warkworth was fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery and their popularity with artists and as a filming location.

Morpeth.

Morpeth has been used as a TV location countless times on productions including recently with the ITV drama Vera.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people with panels in each county including Northumberland.

Morpeth came second on the national list which was topped by Lavenham in Suffolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They sauy that ‘bustling, historic Morpeth… combines traditional market town-charm with stylish high streets, modern shopping centres and upscale bars.

‘Quaint, cobbled streets, quirky farmers’ markets and classic general markets give the town an irresistible antiquity and showcase its unique heritage and beauty.’

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Morpeth is the most stylish place to live in Northumberland.

“Any of the Northumberland locations voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish county, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.

“Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out Northumberland's most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there.

“That same sense of style is true with furniture and having a good eye for the right piece for your home is far more important than how much money you have to spend.”

Furniturebox provides a choice of premium furniture representing value, quality and style with the very best contemporary and modern designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad