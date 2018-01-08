Morpeth firm looks to future by selling electric bikes

Two men are aiming to put Morpeth on the map when it comes to e-bikes after putting their business plans into gear.

Ian Simpson, who has been running his bike repair and maintenance business for five years in the town centre, teamed up with Peter Bredael to launch the Morpeth Electric Bicycle Company.

They started selling the Bosch power-assisted vehicles in the summer and a showroom was launched last month above Ian’s Sims Cycle Workshop in Greys Yard, off Oldgate.

The brands on offer are Raleigh, Lapierre and Diamondback. The pricing is set to the battery size – 300 watts gives a range of 70 miles, 400 watts gives 112 miles and 500 gives 136 miles.

Peter said: “Electric bikes are becoming increasingly popular.

“We have demo e-bikes that people can try and if they want to purchase one, we will then order the bike based on the requirements of the buyer. As far as we are aware, the only other company in the UK doing what we are doing is in London.”

Longer term, the company hopes to supply businesses and organisations looking to buy e-bikes as pool bikes for their staff.

Call 01670 207459.