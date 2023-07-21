Marie Glasgow, the owner and creator of Bella Boo’s, stated that the idea for the business came when she started creating “hair bows for her daughters”, after finding that there “wasn’t the price point, quality of product, or selection” for what she wanted as a consumer.

Realising there was a gap in the market when friends and family started asking her to make accessories for their children too, Marie started by selling online from her garage during Covid and opened a physical store in Morpeth in October 2022.

She added: “After a successful nine months, we’ve made a leap to a larger premises in Oldgate.”

Marie Glasgow and Coun Jade Crawford at Bella Boo's Grand Opening in Oldgate.

When asked about the success of the business and plans for the future, Marie said: “The move puts us in a more prominent position in which we hope will lead to increased footfall and growth.”

Coun Jade Crawford, Mayor of Morpeth, attended the opening of the new store at 16 Oldgate and expressed she was “proud that Morpeth has a thriving high street with many small businesses like Bella Boo’s”, and that the “variety of shops and community support is what makes Morpeth one of the most desirable towns in Northumberland”.

Bella Boo’s offers a range of unique and hand-made children’s fashion accessories and toys, both online and in store.

