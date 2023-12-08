Morpeth business adopts fresh approach to tackling hair loss
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of the fastest growing solutions to hair loss, micropigmentation is a fast and non-invasive treatment that offers instant improvements that hair transplants cannot guarantee.
Owner of Apex Male Grooming, John Seed, launched his barber shop in Morpeth back in August 2022 and has quickly gained a growing reputation as a one-stop-shop for all male grooming needs, including beard, eyebrow and nasal services.
Now, with the addition of scalp micropigmentation to the service list, John is aiming to help clients regain the loss of confidence experienced by many men when they lose their hair.
He said: “For people suffering from alopecia, male pattern baldness or having been through chemotherapy, losing hair can be a traumatic event. I’m passionate about offering a fast and reliable service that will help men to regain their confidence. By applying natural pigment to the skin of the scalp, we can replicate the appearance of natural hair follicles.”
“Already, I’ve had some fantastic feedback from our early clients – particularly one 18 year-old customer suffering from alopecia. Soon after his treatment he messaged me to say that he no longer feels the need to wear a hat out in public and is less self-conscious about his hair loss. It’s that kind of feedback that really makes the job worthwhile.”
As part of his efforts to market Apex Male Grooming and its newest service offering, John enrolled on TEDCO Business Support’s Digital Track marketing programme, funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority as part of their Digital Pipeline programme.
Offered exclusively to businesses based in North Tyneside, Newcastle and Northumberland, the short course consists of a combination of in-person and online marketing workshops.
John said: “Digital Track has come at a perfect time for me because I’m looking to both scale up my existing business and also diversify into new areas. Improving my digital marketing is definitely going to be an important to hitting those goals.”
TEDCO Business Advisor, Jeff Thompson, added: “Digital Track is designed to help business owners like John upskill and gain the confidence to embrace digital tools that can help them achieve their ambitions and enjoy long-term success. I’m delighted the short course has been of benefit to him and that he’ll be looking to utilise what he’s learnt as his business goes from strength to strength.”