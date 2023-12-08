Apex Male Grooming in Morpeth is set to launch a new service offering designed for men suffering from male pattern baldness, alopecia, scarring or even undergoing chemotherapy.

One of the fastest growing solutions to hair loss, micropigmentation is a fast and non-invasive treatment that offers instant improvements that hair transplants cannot guarantee.

Owner of Apex Male Grooming, John Seed, launched his barber shop in Morpeth back in August 2022 and has quickly gained a growing reputation as a one-stop-shop for all male grooming needs, including beard, eyebrow and nasal services.

Now, with the addition of scalp micropigmentation to the service list, John is aiming to help clients regain the loss of confidence experienced by many men when they lose their hair.

John Seed, owner at Apex Male Grooming

He said: “For people suffering from alopecia, male pattern baldness or having been through chemotherapy, losing hair can be a traumatic event. I’m passionate about offering a fast and reliable service that will help men to regain their confidence. By applying natural pigment to the skin of the scalp, we can replicate the appearance of natural hair follicles.”

“Already, I’ve had some fantastic feedback from our early clients – particularly one 18 year-old customer suffering from alopecia. Soon after his treatment he messaged me to say that he no longer feels the need to wear a hat out in public and is less self-conscious about his hair loss. It’s that kind of feedback that really makes the job worthwhile.”

As part of his efforts to market Apex Male Grooming and its newest service offering, John enrolled on TEDCO Business Support’s Digital Track marketing programme, funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority as part of their Digital Pipeline programme.

Offered exclusively to businesses based in North Tyneside, Newcastle and Northumberland, the short course consists of a combination of in-person and online marketing workshops.

John said: “Digital Track has come at a perfect time for me because I’m looking to both scale up my existing business and also diversify into new areas. Improving my digital marketing is definitely going to be an important to hitting those goals.”