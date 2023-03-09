The Impulse Group founder and managing director, Chris Spraggon.

Its expansion to Aberdeen marks a period of rapid growth for The Impulse Group, which has seen its employee numbers grow from a team of three to 20 in the last year.

Established in 2015, the subsea integrity company supports clients worldwide – with several key contracts across the North Sea, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Impulse Group founder and managing director, Chris Spraggon, said: “As the energy capital of Europe and the oil and gas capital of the UK, our new office in Aberdeen is ideally located to attract top talent in the industry and enhance our ability to respond rapidly to our clients’ needs.

“With a confident and experienced team, we are well positioned to service and grow our client base and we aim to create a further 15 jobs across our Morpeth and Aberdeen offices in the next 12 months.

“This is an exciting time for The Impulse Group and for our future as a key player in the oil, gas and energy sector.”

The firm offers a range of ancillary products for flexible pipe capex projects including bend restrictors, clamps and seals, and its services range from annulus inspection by camera to integrity risk management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad