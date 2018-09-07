More volunteers sought for final beach litter study

A year-long survey of litter on north Northumberland beaches will be completed by volunteers taking part in this year’s Great British Beach Clean.

The Coast Care initiative has recruited a small army of volunteers who have been out counting and recording every single piece of litter they have found over the last year.

The final survey takes place over the weekend of September 14-17, to coincide with the Great British Beach Clean, and with 18 beaches to survey in four days, Coast Care needs more volunteers to take part.

Laura Shearer, who has organised the surveys with colleague Anna Chouler, said: “The Great British Beach Clean weekend is the ideal event to collect the last date and bring the survey period to a close.

“The date will be analysed and compared to a similar survey in 2007, which will provide an insight into how the composition and amount of litter has changed. A report will be produced which will provide us with the data we need to target litter at source, rather than waiting until it hits the beach before we do anything about it.”

The Community Foundation, serving Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, has provided funding for the project through its LEAF programme, supported by Newcastle-based law firm Muckle LLP.

Some of the events are:

Friday, September 14: Lindisfarne Headland, 11am-1pm, meet at Lindisfarne Castle entrance gate; Beadnell Bay, 4pm-6pm, meet at beach car park.

Saturday, September 15: Budle Bay, 10am-noon, meet at the long layby with the white fence.

Sunday, September 16: Embleton Bay, 10am-noon, meet at he parking bays by Dunstan Steads.

Monday, September 17: Goswick, 10am-noon, meet at Goswick Golf Club; Bamburgh, 10.30am-12.30pm, meet at Bamburgh Pavilion; Seahouses St Aidan’s beach, 1pm-3pm, meet at St Aidan’s; Low Newton, 4pm-6pm, meet at car park.

Visit www.coast-care.co.uk