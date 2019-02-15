More Northumberland hosts needed for dogs on holiday

A dog in the house can help people cope with isolation while inspiring them to stay fit and healthy.

So says Barking Mad, Northumberland boss Tina Young.

Tina, who is based at Hawkhill, said: “Caring for a friendly dog not only provides canine cuddles but also the motivation to take daily walks, increasing the likelihood of adhering to New Year fitness resolutions.

“Several of our hosts are single and retired and enjoy the benefits of short-term dog care.

“By looking after dogs whilst their owners are on holiday, hosts can experience all the benefits of dog companionship without any of the emotional or financial responsibilities of full time pet ownership.”

Tina and her team are able to organise hundreds of dog holidays a year, thanks to the 40-plus single householders, couples and families who host on a regular basis.

More hosts are needed. To find out more about becoming a Barking Mad host, contact Tina on 01665 575981 or visit www.bark ingmad.uk.com