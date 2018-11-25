More fun to be had at new-look playpark

The refurbishments at Newbiggin’s Central Park play area are now complete, transforming it once again into a colourful and welcoming activity area for the children of the town to enjoy.

The bird’s nest swing has been replaced and two new pieces of play equipment, Bloqx2 and a multispinner, have been added. An inclusive swing seat is an addition to an existing set of swings. The equipment was supplied and installed by Kompan Ltd.

The Bloqx2 combines two climbing elements, in which the climber can use grips placed on opposite sides and find foothold in corners. This can make the climbing easier for the beginner but can also open up challenges for an advanced climber who may choose to use only the most tricky placed grips.

Bloqx2 also comes with curriculum-compliant lesson plans for Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2, which the town council will be sharing with the Grace Darling Campus.

The multispinner carousel is a thoroughly tested piece of fun social play and balance training unique in function as their are five seats. Children can work the carousel up to quite a speed which is thrilling, exciting and fun.

The inclusive swing seat is suitable for adults and children of varied abilities with a weight capacity of 70kg.

The safety surfacing has also received a facelift from Abacus Playgrounds with worn areas repaired and replaced where required.

The scheme cost in excess of £25,000 being funded in majority by Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council with a grant contribution of £7,385 from Northumberland County Council’s Housing Developer Fund.

Liz Simpson, county councillor for Newbiggin Central and East said: “I’m delighted by the completion of the work to Central Parkway. The addition of new play equipment is very welcome for the children of all ages in Newbiggin by the Sea – well done to the town council for making this happen!”

Malcolm Peden, Chair of the Town Council welcomed the investment in the play area commenting ‘I am sure the new play equipment will be well used by lots local children and families visiting the area too.’