Welcome to the first in our Newsagent of the Week series, in which we highlight the role that these key local businesses still play in our community.

Graham Fremlin, who has run Longframlington’s The Paper Shop for the past 11 years, said: “It’s just a small newsagents, we are only open in the morning now since we lost the Post Office. It’s more a social hub than anything now.”

However, he concedes that having the newsagents as well as the grocers across the road means that Longframlington is ‘a lot better off than many villages’.

These days, Graham sells around 90 copies of the Gazette a week, although this is down from 200 several years ago.