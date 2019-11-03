More than 8,000 bulbs planted to make riverbank sing come spring

Picture c/o Pixabay

The parish council has agreed to purchase 5,000 daffodil bulbs for planting on the far bank and 3,000 crocus bulbs for the nearside (South Road).

The bulbs will cost around £500 and councillors were told there was money in the budget. Coun Angus Murray added that Fergusons had agreed to contribute £100 towards the bulb planting.