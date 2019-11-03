More than 8,000 bulbs planted to make riverbank sing come spring
Around 8,000 flower bulbs are to be planted alongside the riverbank in Wooler.
The parish council has agreed to purchase 5,000 daffodil bulbs for planting on the far bank and 3,000 crocus bulbs for the nearside (South Road).
“It will add a bit of colour,” said Coun Robert Donkin.
The bulbs will cost around £500 and councillors were told there was money in the budget. Coun Angus Murray added that Fergusons had agreed to contribute £100 towards the bulb planting.