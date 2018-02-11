Moon lives up to its name for Linda

Last week’s super blue moon provided rich pickings for photographers.

We had some stunning shots of the spectacle posted to our Facebook page.

Sunrise at Bamburgh Castle by Tony Robson.

Linda Johnson took the top two spots in our weekly pic parade with her pictures of the moon.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland.

Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which attracted the most likes the previous week.

Top of the shots was Linda’s beautiful photo of the super blue moon in the morning at Warkworth Castle with 446 likes.

The super blue moon from Amble Pier by Linda Johnson.

Her view of the moon from Amble Pier came in second with 344 likes.

Third place went to a stunning sunrise, with Bamburgh Castle slap bang in front of it, by Tony Robson, which attracted 285 likes.

In fourth was an unusual view of Ford Castle by Darren Chapman, with 253 likes.

Post your photographs at facebook.com/nlandgazette