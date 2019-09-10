Monster leeks among bumper crop of entries at annual show
Green-fingered gardeners in Seahouses put forward a bumper crop of entries for The Olde Ship Inn Leek Club’s annual show.
Claire Thorburn took the coveted best in show prize, while Jason Liddell had the most points and David Moor won the Richard Patterson Trophy for baking.
Leek results: 1 Alan Warnaby; 2 Ray Massey; 3 Gary Annison; 4 Claire Thorburn; 5 Liz Moor; 6 Stuart Watson; 7 Colin Banks; 8 David Moor; 9 Jason Liddell; 10 Ben Patterson; 11 Malcolm Cresswell; 12 Jane Patterson.
Veg and flowers: 3 Leeks - A Warnaby; Best Leek in Show – C Thorburn; Intermediate Leek – G Annison; Collection of 3 Vegetables – R Massey; Carrots - J Liddell; Beetroot – R Massey; Cabbage – R Massey; Onions (Large) - A Warnaby; Onion Sets (Flat) - R Massey; Onion Sets (Round) - R Massey; Shallots – J Liddell; Tomatoes on a plate – J Liddell; Round Potatoes – R Massey; Kidney Potatoes – R Massey; 1 Flower, 1 Vegetable – A Warnaby; Cactus Dahlias – S Watson; Decorative Dahlias – J Liddell; Pom Pom Dahlias - J Liddell; Ball Dahlias – S. Watson; Flower Arrangement – H Chamberlain; Vase of Gladioli – G Annison; Sweet Peas – J Liddell; Heaviest Vegetable – A Warnaby; Disaster Class – R Massey.
Baking: Victoria Sandwich Cake - M Cresswell; Chocolate Cake – C. Thorburn; Cheese Scones – J Patterson; Fruit Scones – Liz Moor; Drop Scones – G Annison; Rock Buns – G Annison; Ginger Cake – R Massey; Jar Homemade Preserve – D. Moor; Fruit Liqueur – D. Moor.