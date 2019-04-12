Mongolia comes to village school

A first school is creating a mindfulness sanctuary for its pupils in a new yurt.

Harbottle C of E (Aided) First School has taken delivery of an environmentally-friendly Mongolian yurt, as part of an initiative to support children’s mental well-being.

Part-funded by the Friends of Harbottle School, the interior has been furnished by the generosity of the Great Little Trading Company, helping to create the perfect sanctuary where children can relax and learn about the art of mindfulness.

The yurt will provide a space in which both children and staff can relax and feel a sense of calm.

Headteacher, Rev Sue Joyner, said: “We find teaching mindfulness helps to deal with the stresses and pressures of life in our busy society today, and we very much look forward to using our yurt as much as possible.”

Beginning with a short session on mindfulness dance and a yoga demonstration by the children, the yurt was officially opened by Simon Taylor, CEO of The Three Rivers Learning Trus, of which the school is a part.

He said: “The yurt provides a calm, peaceful space for quiet time where children can read, listen to stories and reflect. It will be greatly used and valued by all.”