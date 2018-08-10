Modest Ken was a true Northumbrian with a big heart

Newton-by-the-Sea’s oldest resident, who gave many years of loyal service to his community, has died, aged 89.

Ken Thompson passed away peacefully at home with his family, on Friday.

He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Bertha (nee Nelson), as well as children Kevin, Marion and Angela, grandchildren Claire, Rachel, Sarah, Katy, Kristin, Rees and Drew, and great-grandchildren Amelia, Ralph, Anthea and Liam.

Ken was both the oldest and longest-staying resident of Newton-by-the-Sea, having been born at Low Newton in 1928 and lived his whole married life in High Newton.

He was even introduced to Prince Charles as the oldest resident of the village when he visited a few years ago.

Ken joined the parish council just after he was married and remained on until his death, giving 67 years of service to the parish.

He and his family built a successful farming and haulage business, which included a coal home-delivery service which spanned north Northumberland and the Borders.

He loved golf, spending three years as captain of Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club and was a member of Foxton Golf Club. Both have competitions named after him.

Ken’s son Kevin, from Alnwick, said: “Always a true Northumbrian, Ken was well known and liked by all who knew him. He was a very modest man with a big heart.”

Friends are invited to a celebration of Ken’s life on Friday, August 17, at 12.45pm, at Holy Trinity Church, Embleton.