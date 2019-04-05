Models strut their stuff for hospice fashion fund-raiser

Fashion and fund-raising was the name of the game in Alnwick.

Supporters of HospiceCare North Northumberland strutted their stuff on the catwalk at the charity’s annual fashion show.

Models in clothes from sustainable fashion brand JustHarry designs. Picture by Simon Nolan

The event, sponsored by Specsavers of Alnwick, was held at the Duchess’s Community High School on Friday, and raised a fantastic £2,830.

The school’s drama students kicked things off by opening the show with the Fame theme song and brought down the curtain with Mamma Mia, with music provided by the school band.

The audience took a trip down memory lane with a sneak preview of vintage clothes from the new exhibition, 100 Years of Fashion, which opens on Saturday at the Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery in Alnwick.

Models also showed off the latest spring collections from Boutique Ravello, Hotspur 1364, The Emporium, Nutmeg Children’s Wear at Morrisons, Dorothy Perkins and sustainable fashion brand JustHarry designs.

Drama students from the Duchess's Community High School, Alnwick, opened and closed the show. Picture by Simon Nolan

Nine high school students wowed the audience with their Project Catwalk upcycle creations.

Their challenge was to choose an outfit from HospiceCare’s Wear & Care charity shops and then adapt it any way they saw fit to create their own design.

Grant Welsh, retail director at Specsavers in Alnwick, said: “It was a great night with a mix of the latest fashions, vintage favourites and recycled designs.

“We were delighted once again to sponsor the HospiceCare fashion show.

The latest looks from Dorothy Perkins. Picture by Simon Nolan

“It is of great importance to us to partner with the local community.”

Young models in Nutmeg children's wear from Morrisons. Picture by Simon Nolan

Upcycled designs from the students' Project Catwalk. Picture by Simon Nolan

Bailiffgate Museum turns back the clock with vintage fashion. Picture by Simon Nolan