Model railways on show at station

A two-day exhibition is being held at Aln Valley Railway this weekend – but you won’t be able to ride the trains involved.

That’s because the engines on show will be of the model variety.

And with more than 1,000 visitors last year, including those from Berwick and the borders, organisers are expecting even more this year.

Roger Jermy, from Aln Valley Railway, said: “We are expecting 20 model layouts, many of which have not been seen in Alnwick before.

“They include layouts coming from as far away as Skipton, the Eden Valley, Shildon and Sunderland.

“The layouts are in a variety of scales from N-scale up to 00 and HO scale, also a model railway built entirely from LEGO!

“There will be other modelling displays, for example the hand-built models of Jack Halliday (from Amble) plus the Alnwick Miniature Modellers Group.”

Alongside the models there will also be ‘retail support’ with stalls such as Pooleys Puffers, of Gateshead, Triang Man, of Cleveland, Stoneybridge Structures, of South Shields, and The Model Tree Company, of Chirnside.

For the children there will be a ‘Friendly Engines’ model layout where they can operate the trains as well as face painting and sand modelling.

The Alnwick Model Railway Club will be taking along its ‘Shunting Puzzle’, which will test everyone’s ability to solve problems, and local rail-users’ groups such as the Rail Action Group for the East of Scotland, and the South East Northumberland Rail Users Group will have stalls at the show.

There will also be three book-sellers present selling railway, transport and local publications.

The exhibition opens at 10.30am on both the Saturday and Sunday and closes at 4.30pm.

In addition the usual attractions will be open at the railway: steam train rides (extra charge), a shop and café, museum displays and a children’s playground, subject to weather conditions.

Admission charges will apply for the exhibition and they are adults £4, children £2, family ticket (2+2) £10.

Illustrated brochures comprising 28 pages will be available for a donation.

The event is supported by a variety of both local and national companies and targets railway enthusiasts and modellers of all ages.

Aln Valley Railway is located at Lionheart Station on Lionheart Enterprise Park and is an ambitious project to re-open the branch line from Alnmouth to Alnwick.

A cycleway/footpath is also planned alongside providing a safe traffic-free corridor between Alnwick and the National Cycle Network and the coast.

For more information on the Aln Valley Railway project, go to www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk/