Missing Northumberland man last seen in Morpeth found safe and well
A Northumberland man who was reported missing has been found safe and well.
Brian Daglish, 50, had last been seen in the Dark Lane area of Morpeth town centre on the evening of Tuesday, May 7.
Police called on anyone who may have seen him to get in touch, but he has now been found.
