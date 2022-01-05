Missing Northumberland man is found

News from Northumbria Police

Neil Milburn was reported as missing yesterday (Tuesday) after he failed to return to his Thropton home following a trip to a local vets with his sprocker dog.

His family reported him missing and a search mission was launched throughout the night and into today.

During searches, one of Neil’s relatives, an off duty fire fighter, spotted Neil’s car away off the B6431, near Debdon Lake.

The car is suspected to have been involved in a one vehicle collision and left the road.

Neil has been taken to hospital and Northumbria Police specialist officers are supporting his family at this time.

The Force’s Superintendent Sam Rennison said: "I am pleased to report that Neil and his dog have both now been located.

“It appears Neil was involved in a collision in a remote area, away from a main road.

“He is currently at hospital and his family are extremely relieved he has been found.”

She added: “My heartfelt thanks to the family for their support and their active assistance with the search in what is a very rural part of our Force.

“I also want to share my sincere thanks to everyone who assisted our officers in this search mission, including the Mountain Rescue service, our colleagues across the other emergency services, as well as local community members.”

