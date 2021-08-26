News from Northumbria Police.

The 19-year-old was reported missing at about 11.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) after leaving an address in the Tweedmouth area two hours earlier.

It had initially been thought that she may have travelled towards the Jedburgh, Kelso and Coldstream areas of the Scottish Borders.

Northumbria Police issued an appeal for help to find her after growing increasingly concerned for her safety but now report she has been found safe and well.