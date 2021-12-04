Military support will now be available to support the multi-agency response in areas affected by Storm Arwen and are still experiencing power cuts in homes and businesses.

Daljit Lally, Chief Executive for Northumberland County Council, said: “This support will make a significant difference to our response, meaning we can reach more of our residents still experiencing power outages.

“We are still very much responding to the aftermath of the storm and by maximising resources we will be able to respond to need much quicker.”

Volunteers and staff from across all agencies have been reaching out to vulnerable and elderly residents over the last 7-days.

In addition, 13 Community Hubs have been set up to further support those in need with access to electricity, food and water.

Local services continue to clear up trees and debris which have caused damaged to power lines to support the efforts of Northern Power Grid to get power back on for those residents without.

Flyers are being distributed to properties without power to ensure this information reaches those most in need.

Daljit added “A huge thanks is extended to those who have been out in our communities helping to knock on doors, deliver information and offer support, those who have volunteered in Community Hubs, made food and offered warmth and respite.

“Our communities are fantastic, they have all stood up in time of need, and now we are able to help them even more with this additional support.”

