Micropub proposal for former tourist information centre

Permission is now being sought to convert Amble’s former tourist information centre into a micropub.

At the October meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council, a bid to transform the shuttered TIC into a shop was given the green light.

The building on Queen Street, by the Town Square, which also houses public toilets, has been out of action since June last year with the county council looking to lease it to another user.

But hot on the heels of the council being granted a change of use to retail, applicant Jake Castleman has lodged a scheme for a micropub in the premises, which Amble councillor Terry Clark described as a ‘great opportunity for someone to start a business’.

The application explains that The Cock & Bull, described as a cheese and ale house, would be owned and run by personal licence holder and experienced pub manager, Mr Castleman.

He said: “I want to create my ideal pub. Something that I would love to visit myself.

“I intend to create a social hub, where community is the main focus alongside the beer and cheese, my two favourite things.

“The Cock & Bull will bring something fresh to Amble, with new restaurants opening, it’ll complement the current quality dining scene that Amble is developing a fantastic reputation for.”

It is proposed that the venue would be open from 5pm until 10.30pm, seven days a week, with a focus on local produce – beer, gin, soft drinks and cheese.

The ales would mainly be supplied by Amble’s Credence Brewing and Rigg & Furrow, from Acklington, while the cheeses would come from the likes of Elsdon, Blagdon and Redesdale.

Takeaway beer will also be on offer, while the micropub would also operate as a coffee shop.

The application also covers the design philosophy – traditional pub with a modern twist and subtle nods to the fishing industry given its proximity to the harbour, as well as noise control and behaviour management.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service