Micropub plan for empty town-centre office

Plans have been submitted to turn an empty town-centre office space into a micropub.

Paul Johnson is behind the scheme to open the former NFU Mutual building, on Bondgate Without, Alnwick, as a new drinking spot.

The micropub, proposed to operate from 11am to 11pm seven-days-a-week, would sell mainly traditional beer and ciders.

The applicant does not wish to have any amplified music, TV or any form of electronic entertainment at the premises.

Mr Johnson has opened other micropubs, including The Narrow Nick, in Rothbury, and The Foxes Den, in Felton.

A planning and heritage statement, prepared by ELG Planning and submitted with the proposal, says that the scheme would bring a vacant building back into use and would make a positive contribution to the local area.

The document adds: ‘The premises is relatively small and the capacity will be limited.

‘The proposals include a number of mitigation measures to minimise the potential impact on the neighbouring properties including a restriction on opening hours and no music playing or television.’

It states that construction operations would not take place at unsociable times.

The application has attracted one resident objection and one in support.

Meanwhile, Alnwick Town Council has no objections, but wants the county council to be satisfied with a number of factors before approval is granted, including that no additional noise would be generated and suitable smoking facilities are provided.