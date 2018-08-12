Met Office warns of thunderstorms

Watch out if you're heading out and about tonight.

The Met Office has issued a warning of thunderstorms overnight and tomorrow morning.

The yellow warning, which runs until 9am, covers much of the North East.

The Met Office says: 'Thundery showers are likely to become slow-moving over parts of northern England and southern Scotland this evening, perhaps merging into longer periods of thundery rain during Sunday night and Monday morning.

'Heavy downpours could see a few spots receive 20 to 30mm of rain in an hour, or 40 to 50mm in several hours. Many places within the warning area will miss the heavier rain, however.'