Met Office warns of strong winds for the North East

Hold onto your hats - there are some strong winds on the way,

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the North East tomorrow morning.

Gusts of up to 70mph are likely along the coast, and up to 60mph inland. Large waves are expected along some shorelines.

The warning says: 'Strong north to northwesterly winds are expected to develop during Sunday morning across North East England, moving south into eastern England during the afternoon.'

Yellow is the lowest of the Met Office's three weather warning levels. Many yellow warnings are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.