Met Office warns of snow to come

A warning of snow has been issued for the region tomorrow.

The Met Office says between two to six centimetres of snow may fall in places, especially on higher ground above 100 to 200 metres, between 4am tomorrow and 11am on Wednesday.

Although the Chief Forecaster says a slushy cover of one to two centimetres seems more likely at lower levels, with some areas seeing very little or no snow.

Some drifting may occur on cross-Pennine routes in the strong to gale winds.

A deepening area of low pressure is expected to track east across the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Across parts of the north, a spell of persistent and perhaps heavy snow may develop. This could see up to eight centimetres of snow accumulate in places, with up to 20cm over high ground.

The Chief Forecaster said: "There is still significant uncertainty regarding the extent and location of any heavy snowfall, at this stage parts of northern and central Scotland appear most at risk."