Memorial repairs to begin

Vital repairs to Amble War Memorial are due to start and are expected to take eight weeks to complete.

Clock works are scheduled to take place on Monday. Stone Technical Services will then be on site at the end of the month to take the project forward.

The estimated costs for the memorial restoration are £50,000.

Support has come from a War Memorials Trust grant, as well as cash from the town council, while members of the community have rallied round to raise money for the cause.

At last Thursday’s Amble Town Council meeting, Mayor Jane Dargue thanked local people for their support.

Coun Helen Lewis added: “We are grateful that so many people in the community decided to do their own events and initiatives to raise money for the war memorial because it shows that it is something that is really cared for in the town.”