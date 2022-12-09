The proposals, recommended for approval at the county council’s cabinet on Tuesday, come after almost 1,000 residents came forward with ideas on how to mark her reign.

The chosen schemes are intended to reflect the late Queen’s love of the outdoors and countryside and it was also the theme suggested by many of the respondents to the council’s consultation.

A total of £370,000 is earmarked for projects at Eastwoods Park, Prudhoe; Tyne Green, Hexham; Bolam Lake Country Park; Carlisle Park, Morpeth; Isabella Heap, Blyth; QEII Country Park, Ashington; East Cramlington Local Nature Reserve; Valley Park, Cramlington; Cleasewell Hill Park, Choppington; two new community Woodlands, Alnwick; Queen’s Garden, Tweedmouth, and Warkworth Beach.

The Queen is presented with a salmon on her visit to Berwick in 1956 in the same area that is set to be one of the county council's QEII Commemoration Schemes. She is pictured with Mayor Mrs Adams by the Royal Tweed Bridge.

As part of the commemoration programme, each site will have a special interpretation panel installed that would identify the site as being part of the council’s QEII Commemoration Schemes and signpost visitors to where they could obtain further information on the other initiatives, as well as providing site specific information.

Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “We all felt the shock and sadness of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in September and I was moved by the huge response we got to our appeal for memorial suggestions.

“It shows how much the late Queen meant to everyone and I’m delighted we’re set to agree a range of memorial projects across our beautiful county.”

“The schemes we’re putting forward look to build on the stunning green spaces we already have in our county and will give people the opportunity to reflect and remember while enjoying the health benefits of the great outdoors.”

Carlisle Park in Morpeth.

County councillor for Berwick East Georgina Hill, who has championed the Queen’s Garden and Riverside Walk in Tweedmouth as a spot to commemorate the late Queen, said: “I am delighted that this area has been included as part of a proposed programme of commemoration schemes to celebrate the late Queen and her love of the outdoors.

“It is ideal not just because the Queen visited the area in 1956, but because of the beautiful backdrop and views across the river.”