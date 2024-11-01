Memorabilia from the Harry Potter films set in Alnwick Castle are up for auction
Alnwick Castle was the set for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the first two films of the franchise, The Philosophers Stone (2001) and The Chamber of Secrets (2002).
Popstore’s Memorabilia Live Auction are offering fans with the opportunity to bid for rare movie treasures featured in these films, including Harry Potter’s wooden wand, estimated to sell between £20,000 and £40,000.
A broomstick from Harry Potter and The Philosophers Stone is also among those up for grabs – and was most notably featured in the iconic scene where Harry and his fellow students learned to fly broomsticks with Madam Hooch, filmed in the outer bailey of Alnwick Castle.
Other stand-out pieces range across the entire franchise and include; The Marauders Map, Hogwarts student Gryffindor Robes, the legendary Elder Wand and an un-corrected proof copy of Harry Potter and The Prison of Azkaban.
The auction will take place from November 14 to November 17 with over 1800 rare items up for sale.
Stephen Lane, Propstore CEO, commented: “Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction is an opportunity for Harry Potter fans and film memorabilia collectors alike, to take home their own piece from this magical world. With items like Harry’s hero wand and the Marauder’s Map, these pieces truly represent the magic of cinema.”
Registration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/399