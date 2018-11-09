Medal honour for Colin

A Longhoughton man has been presented with a British Empire Medal by the Duchess of Northumberland, in her capacity as the Lord Lieutenant of the county, for his services to young people.

Colin Boyd was Assistant Cub Scout Leader and then Group Scout Leader in West Allotment from 1982-2007.

He was chairman of the West Allotment Boys’ Club from 1994 until 2014, when he moved to Longhoughton.

One of his last successes was raising £30,000 for a new roof for the club. Colin is also an archives volunteer and is a volunteer angling champion, helping people who are living with a form of neurological condition such as a stroke or a brain injury to go fishing.

The Duchess said: “To receive a British Empire Medal is an incredible achievement and it is a great pleasure to present this award to Colin who is clearly a very worthy recipient.”