Meadow of tulips is a winner – naturally!

Not a castle in sight in the latest selection of your favourite Northumberland pictures.

Often dominated by the impressive fortresses in this part of the world, last week, you turned to nature.

Our favourite birds by far. Puffins on Inner Farne by Catherine Davies van Zoen. 144 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland.

Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes the previous week.

Top of the shots was a lovely display of tulips at Howick Hall Gardens and Arboretum, by Ruth Bull, which attracted 147 likes.

In second was our favourite birds by far, puffins, on Inner Farne, by Catherine Davies van Zoen, with 144 likes.

Red sky at night, Darren's delight. Darren Chapman couldn't resist this sunset over Howtel. 118 Facebook likes

Red sky at night was Darren’s delight. Sunset over Howtel bagged third place for Darren Chapman, liked 118 times.

Our fourth most popular picture was of Newbiggin by the Sea, from Judith Hardisty, with 115 likes.

Post your photographs at facebook.com/nlandgazette and like your favourites.