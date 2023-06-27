McDonald's confirms plans to close Blyth restaurant temporarily for renovation
McDonald’s on Cowpen Road, Blyth will be closed temporarily to undergo a renovation if planning permission is secured, the fast food chain has confirmed.
By Craig Buchan
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
According to the planning application, the updates to the site will include replacing the drive-thru booths, installing a new ‘fast forward ordering’ booth, replacing outdoor furniture, and installing cycle racks.
A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “This will be an exciting renovation project designed to enhance the experience for our customers and our colleagues.”
A start date for the work is not yet confirmed.