Matthew joins the YoungsRPS team

YoungsRPS is continuing its expansion in Northumberland with the appointment of Matthew Wallace as a rural surveyor.

His work will include valuations, preparing farm budgets and supporting farmers with their subsidies.

Matthew, who has a proven track record in rural surveying, was brought up on the family farm near Haltwhistle, and he continues to be involved with all aspects of hill farming.

He graduated from Harper Adams University with a BSc (Hons) rural enterprise and land management. He is a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS) and a RICS Registered Valuer, as well as a Fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers.

His new role with YoungsRPS will be to support Robbie Hutchinson with the management of rural and semi-urban estates across Northumberland. He will undertake valuation work, conduct and conclude negotiations on behalf of clients, prepare farm budgets and cash flows, as well as completing business appraisals.

Robbie said: “We are delighted to welcome Matthew as a rural surveyor to our agricultural team. He has an in-depth understanding of the management required of a farming business, and the wider issues affecting rural industry. One of his key roles will be to provide our customers with professional advice to help them to maximise the potential from their farms and estates during these challenging times.”

In particular, Matthew will support farmers with their agricultural subsidies, updating them with the latest information in relation to the Basic Payment Scheme, environmental and other grant opportunities. He will also advise on landlord and tenancy issues including rental negotiations and succession applications.

Outside of work, Matthew is well known within the farming community. He is the current treasurer of the Northumberland Young Farmers Northern Area Field Day, an active member of Haltwhistle Young Farmers and a member of Gilsland Agricultural Show Society.

In taking up his new position, Matthew said: “I am really looking forward to working with such a highly respected business as YoungsRPS. The company has a reputation for providing quality advice and has a very loyal customer base which I look forward to developing further.

“As an industry, the agricultural sector is strong, resilient and progressive, so I am very excited to have been given this opportunity. My aim is not just to help our clients on a day-to-day basis, but to help them to plan for successful futures following our exit from the EU.”