Masterplanning for other communities

Hundreds of residents have had their say on the future of Morpeth and the council is now encouraging other towns to come forward.

More than 300 visitors attended Morpeth Town Hall to share their ideas for the future redevelopment of the town, while hundreds filled in an online survey.

And council chiefs are looking into how similar sessions could be carried out in other parts of the county.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for economic development, said: “We know other areas are keen to see similar exercises take place and we’re calling for bodies such as town and parish councils to come forward as Morpeth did, with ideas on the future development of their towns.

“In particular, we are keen to explore possible uses for council-owned land across the county and town and parish councils could assist us greatly with that.”

Councils who wish to express an interest should email strategicestates@northumberland.gov.uk