MasterChef finalist takes on new role

MasterChef The Professionals Finalist, Matei Baran, has been appointed as the executive head chef of The Northumberland Arms in Felton.

Romanian-born Matei starred on the popular programme in 2016 and he is delighted to have taken on the role at the historic coaching inn.

As part of his remit, Matei is looking to introduce some exciting menu changes, while respecting and building on guest favourites.

He will bring his modern British food with a defined twist using premium, locally-sourced seasonal ingredients.

The essence of Matei’s food is simple – pleasing to the eye, pleasing on the palette and you can be assured that his food will delight on every occasion.

He said: “I have been aware of The Northumberland Arms for some time; it is a venue which is often talked about. I’m inspired by the aesthetics of this historic building and I’m sure we can create a great partnership in this stunning Northumberland venue.”

Matei’s team will focus on the quality of every dish and will deliver exceptional and consistent dishes to The Northumberland Arms’ loyal clientele.

Keith Pattinson, who owns The Northumberland Arms, as well as The Percy Arms, in Chatton, said: “We are thrilled to have been able to find someone as talented as Matei to lead our kitchen team to help take our food offering to even greater culinary heights.

“We have always placed a great emphasis on the food we serve and I know Matei can deliver this with his unique and creative style of cooking.”

Matei only started cooking in 2009 and his previous experience includes the four AA-starred Bannatyne Hotel, Darlington, and head chef at Jurys Inn, Newcastle.